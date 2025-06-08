5 . When Smilie Suri had only Rs 2 in her bank, bounced back as pole dancer

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Smilie revealed that she was broke, had only Rs 2 in her bank. Suri trained Kathak dancer; she has worked with Shiamak Davar and trained under Sandeep Soparrkar. In 2018-19, Smilie got into pole dancing as a fitness activity. The actress has since stuck to it. The former actress routinely posts her routines on social media and even trains others now.