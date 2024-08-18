Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5/6

Preeti turned to producer with Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande (2011). Later Preeti started the multi-service media production house Swen Entertainment with her husband Pravin. The production house has worked in films, sports promotion, and event production. Parvin and Preeti serve as managing director and director of the company, respectively.

The husband-wife duo are the co-founders of Pro Panja Leage, touted as the world's biggest arm wrestling tournament. The first season of the league was held in June and August 2023 over a period of 17 days and was won by Kochi KD's team.