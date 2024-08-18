Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

This actress became a star at 20 and she was even considered a national crush after her Bollywood debut. However, her career in Hindi films lasted only 13 years, and then she became a successful entrepreneur with her husband.
The 90s' born can never forget the OG Nirma girl. Even the millennials had a crush on this actress who impressed them with her Bollywood debut. Today we will discuss an actress who made a promising start, but her career didn't last long due to some bad choices and strong competition.
1. Preeti Jhangiani
Born in a Sindhi family, Preeti started her career as a model, became the Nirma Girl, and then appeared in Rajshri Productions music album Yeh Hai Prem worked in a Malayalam film called Mazhavillu (1999), followed by the Telugu film Thammudu (1999). Preeti Jhangiani made her Bollywood debut in Mohabbatein. She played Kiran Khanna, the love interest of Karan Choudhry, essayed by Jimmy Shergill.
2. Preeti Jhangiani's films
After the blockbuster Mohabbatein, Preeti was considered the national crush. She went on to star in several Bollywood films, including Awara Paagal Deewana, LOC Kargil, Aan: Men at Work, Yamadonga (special appearance), Narasimha Naidu, and Thammudu.
3. Films that dented Preeti Jhangiani's career
Preeti Jhangiani was active in Bollywood till 2013. She was part of several flops, that actually affected her career. The list includes Waah! Tera Kya Kehna, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, Ssukh, Jaane Hoga Kya, Victoria No. 203, and Kash Tum Hote (which was her last Hindi film).
4. Preeti Jhangiani married her co-star
Preeti married her co-star Pravin Dabas (Khosla Ka Ghosla) on March 23, 2008. They met on the sets of With Love Tumhara in 2006. The couple welcomed their first child, Jaiveer on April 11, 2011. Then they welcomed their second child, Dev on September 27, 2016.
5. Meet entrepreneur Preeti Jhangiani
Preeti turned to producer with Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande (2011). Later Preeti started the multi-service media production house Swen Entertainment with her husband Pravin. The production house has worked in films, sports promotion, and event production. Parvin and Preeti serve as managing director and director of the company, respectively.
The husband-wife duo are the co-founders of Pro Panja Leage, touted as the world's biggest arm wrestling tournament. The first season of the league was held in June and August 2023 over a period of 17 days and was won by Kochi KD's team.
6. Preeti Jhangiani made her acting comeback with...
Preeti Jhangiani made her acting comeback with the series Kafas. This also marked her debut in the OTT. Preeti's fans were excited to see her back, and her performance was appreciated.
