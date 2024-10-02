Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who flopped in Bollywood but still charges Rs 5 crore per film.
Many actresses who become stars in south cinema, fail to make a mark in Bollywood. One such actress who is one of the highest-paid stars in South, has no hits in Bollywood. The actress we are talking about was once linked to a married Pakistani cricketer, she is Tamannaah Bhatia.
1. Who is Tamannaah Bhatia?
Tamannaah Bhatia is a popular actress who is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. The actress has worked in over 85 films and is one of the highest-paid actresses in Telugu and Tamil cinema.
2. Tamannaah Bhatia Bollywood journey
Tamannaah Bhatia made her grand acting debut with the Bollywood movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra which failed to perform at the box office. Her next few Bollywood films, Himmatwala, Humshakals, Entertainment, Tutak Tutak Tutiya and Khaamoshi failed miserably at the box office.
3. Tamannaah Bhatia became a star in South cinema
She made her Telugu debut with Sree and Tamil debut with the movie Kedi. However, she achieved her breakthrough in South cinema with the movie Happy Days and Kalloori. Both films were commercial successes establishing her as the leading actress there. She has since then given several hits like Ayan, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, 100% Love, Oosaravelli, Jailer and Aranmanai 4 among others.
4. Tamannaah Bhatia link-up rumours with Pakistani cricketer
Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, standing in a jewellery shop went viral on social media sparking their wedding rumours. However, the actress was quick to refute the rumours and said, “I was like, mazak mazak mein Abdul Razzaq ho gaya.” She further added that these rumours were baseless as Abdul was already married with 2 kids.
5. Tamannaah Bhatia fees per film, net worth
Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per film and Rs 1-2 crore for an item song in the movies. She reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 120 crore. She is amongst the highest-paid actresses in South cinema.