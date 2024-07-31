Meet actress, 'Tarzan girl' who became star after one song with Amitabh Bachchan; vanished from Bollywood, is now...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who was called 'Tarzan girl', vanished from Bollywood at career's peak.

From Kim Sharma, and Priya Gill to Pooja Batra, a number of Bollywood divas, who won the hearts of the audience with their performances and beauty, left the industry for some or the other reason. Another such actress, who worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and more, became a star with one song, and vanished from the industry. She is none other than Kimi Katkar.