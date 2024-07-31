Meet actress, 'Tarzan girl' who became star after one song with Amitabh Bachchan; vanished from Bollywood, is now...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who was called 'Tarzan girl', vanished from Bollywood at career's peak.
From Kim Sharma, and Priya Gill to Pooja Batra, a number of Bollywood divas, who won the hearts of the audience with their performances and beauty, left the industry for some or the other reason. Another such actress, who worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and more, became a star with one song, and vanished from the industry. She is none other than Kimi Katkar.
1. Who is Kimi Katkar?
Kimi Katkar is a former actress and model, who worked in Hindi films. She was active throughout the 1980s and the early 1990s, and starred in over 50 films, however, at the peak of her career, she left Bollywood.
2. Kimi Katkar as model
Kimi Katkar started her career as a model at the age of 17. It was the time when she started her career working as a model and accepted multiple modeling assignments.
3. Kimi Katkar Bollywood debut
Kimi Katkar made her Bollywood debut in the movie, however, it was her film Adventures of Tarzan that earned her recognition in the industry and she was then called the ‘Tarzan girl’. Kimi grabbed headlines for her bold scenes in the film.
4. Kimi Katkar rise to stardom
She went on to work in several films like Mera Lahoo (1987), Dariya Dil (1988), Sone Pe Suhaaga (1988), Gair Kanooni (1989), Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989), and Khoon Ka Karz. In 1898, she alone had 15 releases. However, it was her item song with Amitabh Bachchan in Hum, 'Jumma Chumma De' which made her a star. The song became a chartbuster and made Kimi a household name.
5. Kimi Katkar vanished from industry
However, this fame that Kimi achieved from Jumma Chumma didn’t last long for her. The actress later starred in four films with superstars like Dharmendra, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and more, which turned out to be flops and then disappeared from Bollywood at the peak of her career.
6. Where is Kimi Katkar now?
Well, after leaving the film industry, Kimi Katkar married to a photographer and ad-filmmaker Shantanu Sheorey in 1992. The actress then left the country and is now reportedly settled in Australia.