Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

2/6

In a recent interview with ANI, Taapsee recalled the horriic experience her father faced during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. The actress stated, "My parents got married in '86. So this was before that. And they were thankfully much better than a lot of others who went through what they went through. My mom fortunately didn't see any of the riots. Even though she was in Delhi only. She was in the Yamuna Paar area. My dad was in Shakti Nagar and he did see it. But I mean they burnt the car and all of that. But it was not like this bad that they lost their entire thing. We were one of those fortunate ones who didn't get affected that adversely. My dad saw it on the doorstep."