Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu has consistently impressed the audiences with her brilliant performances. Here's a look at her journey in the Hindi film industry.
Before making her Bollywood debut in the 2013 comedy Chashme Baddoor, Taapsee Pannu played the leading lady in a few Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She has since then starred in commercially and critically acclaimed movies such as Dunki, Badla, Pink, Mulk, and Thappad among others.
1. Taapsee Pannu's family and education
Born on August 1, 1987 in Delhi in a Jat Sikh family, Taapsee Pannu's father Dilmohan Singh Pannu is a retired real estate agent and her mother Nirmaljeet Kaur Pannu is a homemaker. She also has a younger sister Shagun Pannu, who is a wedding planner. Taapsee did her schooling from Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, and did engineering in computer science from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. She even worked as a software engineer briefly before becoming a full-time model that led to her acting career.
2. Taapsee Pannu shares her father's experience during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots
In a recent interview with ANI, Taapsee recalled the horriic experience her father faced during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. The actress stated, "My parents got married in '86. So this was before that. And they were thankfully much better than a lot of others who went through what they went through. My mom fortunately didn't see any of the riots. Even though she was in Delhi only. She was in the Yamuna Paar area. My dad was in Shakti Nagar and he did see it. But I mean they burnt the car and all of that. But it was not like this bad that they lost their entire thing. We were one of those fortunate ones who didn't get affected that adversely. My dad saw it on the doorstep."
3. Taapsee Pannu debut film
Taapse Pannu made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. She then starred in around ten Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Her second release was the 2011 Tamil drama Aadukalam opposite Dhanush. The Vetrimaaran directorial won six National Film Awards.
4. Taapsee Pannu Bollywood hits
In 2013, Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut in the comedy Chashme Baddoor, but it was her brief action scene in the 2015 film Baby that made her famous. She then impressed the audiences with her brilliant performances in Pink, Thappad, Mulk, Badla, and Manmarziyaan among others. Her biggest hits have been Dunki (Rs 450 crore) and Mission Mangal (Rs 290 crore).
5. Taapsee Pannu's last two films
Taapsee Pannu's last two films released within a week. On August 9, the romantic thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix and after six days, the multi-starrer comedy Khel Khel Mein hit the theatres on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day. Her performance in both the films have been highly appreciated by the audiences and critics.
6. Taapsee Pannu's secret wedding with Mathias Boe
Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with the Danish badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe in Udaipur on March 23. The wedding was a secret and intimate affair with only their family members and friends attending the festivities. It was only after ten days that photos and videos from her wedding and sangeet ceremony got leaked on social media, that their wedding was confirmed.