Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Here's all you need to know about the actress who left Bollywood to become a nun
Many actresses leave film industry after marriage or to pursue a different profession all together. One such actress, who was called the ‘sexiest woman’, left Bollywood after a few B-grade films and became a nun. The actress we are talking about is Sofia Hayat.
1. Who is Sofia Hayat?
Sofia Hayat was born and raised in a conservative Muslim family in Gravesend, Kent in 1974. She is of Pakistani and Indian heritage and pursued a degree in performing arts from the University of Brighton. She left films despite becoming a star but is quite active on social media.
2. Sofia Hayat survived honour killing
In her autobiography Dishonoured: How I Escaped An Arranged Marriage And Survived An Honour Killing To Become A Star, the actress talked about her problems with her conservative Muslim family. Sofia Hayat claimed that she was forced to marry in her teens in Pakistan and may have been killed too but she escaped that to reach India and begin a career in Bollywood.
3. Sofia Hayat journey to be a star
Sofia Hayat made her debut with the British comedy show Absolute Power and starred in several British shows like Footballers Wive$: Overtime, Waterloo Road, Fur TV, Jonathan Creek establishing herself as a star. She then made her film debut with Cash and Curry and her first Hindi film was Diary of a Butterfly. The actress went on to star in several B-grade films like Naachle London, and Six X.
4. Sofia Hayat- Rohit Sharma dating rumours
Sofia also grabbed headlines when she was rumoured to be dating star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma soon after her stint in the Bigg Boss house. Not only this, she also reportedly had a fling with Virat Kohli.
5. Sofia Hayat left films to become nun
In 2016, Sofia Hayat decided to leave Bollywood and embrace spirituality. She surprised everyone with her decision to become a nun and become a nun and adopted the name Gia Sofia Mother. According to her Instagram bio, the actress is also a Yoga Teacher and a healer who has been listed in Forbes.