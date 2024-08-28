Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who once served food at Ambani wedding.
This actress, who once used to eat garbage to survive during her struggling days, served food at weddings for Rs 50, and later became one of the highest-paid item girls in Bollywood. The actress we are talking about later became a star on television and now lives a luxurious life.
1. Who is Rakhi Sawant?
Rakhi Sawant is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films.
2. Rakhi Sawant served food
In an interview, Rakhi Sawant once reminisced about her first job at around 10 years old, working for a caterer and earning a daily wage of Rs 50. Rakhi also mentioned that during this time she served food at Tina Ambani's wedding. She further said that in those days of struggle, often she had no money to eat and would look for leftovers in the garbage thrown out by her neighbours to avoid starving.
3. Rakhi Sawant Bollywood journey
She made her film debut in the 1997 film Agnichakra and went on to other small roles and dance numbers in Bollywood films Joru Ka Ghulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke.
4. Rakhi Sawant item girl
Though Rakhi couldn't become the top actress in the film industry, she did become the highest-paid item girl at that time. She gave some of the hit item numbers like 'Dekhta Hai Tu Kya', 'Mohabbat Kya Hoti Hain', 'Latto Ghuma Re Chora', 'Pardesiya' and more
5. Rakhi Sawant left films
However, her stint in Bollywood ended soon. She later made her television debut in Bigg Boss season 1 and became a star. She then starred in Nach Baliye and also hosted her talk show Rakhi Ka Insaaf.
6. Rakhi Sawant bet worth and fees
Rakhi Sawant reportedly charged Rs 5 lakh per week for her stint in Bigg Boss and now lives a luxurious life. According to reports, her house is worth Rs 11 crore and she is reportedly worth Rs 40 crore.