Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

In an interview, Rakhi Sawant once reminisced about her first job at around 10 years old, working for a caterer and earning a daily wage of Rs 50. Rakhi also mentioned that during this time she served food at Tina Ambani's wedding. She further said that in those days of struggle, often she had no money to eat and would look for leftovers in the garbage thrown out by her neighbours to avoid starving.