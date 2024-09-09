Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Reena Roy had a rumoured affair with Shatrughan Sinha, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan, and divorced him in a few years.
Born to a Muslim father and Hindu mother on January 7, 1957, Reena Roy quit school to start acting in films in 1972. But, after a hugely successful stint in Bollywood that lasted for just 11 years, she left the Hindi film industry. Her love affair with Shatrughan Sinha was highly publicised. The actress shifted to Pakistan to marry Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in 1983. After their divorce, Reena came back to India and tried to resurrect her Bollywood career but failed to do so.
1. Reena Roy was one of the highest-paid actresses
After making her debut in 1972 with Zaroorat, Reena Roy wowed the audiences with her sex appeal in her earlier films. She started getting important roles with Zakhmee in 1975. In the next few years, she gave many box office hits such as Kalicharan, Nagin, Nasseb, Asha, Arpan, and Jaani Dushman. Along with Rekha and Parveen Babi, Reena Roy even became one of the highest-paid actresses in the late 70s and early 80s, until she suddenly quit the industry.
2. Reena Roy skipped school to watch Rajesh Khanna films
When Reena came to The Kapil Sharma Show in 1983, she revealed that she skipped her classes to watch Rajesh Khanna films. She said, "As a child, I had immense love for Rajesh Khanna’s movies, and my infatuation drove me to take some drastic measures. Instead of going to school, I would skip classes to gather with my friends outside his house, hoping to catch a brief glimpse of him. My obsession went so far as to taking my sister’s piggy bank as well as spending my own pocket money on watching his films. However, fate had its way, and I eventually entered the film industry myself, leading to the incredible opportunity of meeting and working with Rajesh Khanna. Life truly has a remarkable way of fulfilling our deepest desires." Reena Roy and Rajesh Khanna worked together in four films.
3. Shatrughan Sinha had an extramarital affair with Reena Roy
Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha shared screen space opposite each other in several successful films. There were rumours that the two are dating each other, even after his marriage with Poonam Sinha in 1980. Sinha's close friend and filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani confirmed these rumours when he wrote in his memoirs, "After Hathkadi, I was keen to repeat the same setup of Shatrughan, Reena, Sanjeev Kumar for my next film, Aandhi Toofan. But Reena said a firm 'no' to my offer. She said to me, 'Tell your friend to make up his mind. If he gives me an answer, I’ll do the next film with him. Otherwise, it’s a no. I’ve made up my mind that if he doesn’t marry me, I’m going to get married in eight days.' He called her up and cried like a baby. For the first time, I saw him cry; he was very emotionally involved with her. That was the one time I spoke up and told him, ‘Let go, let her get married.'"
4. When Reena Roy spoke about her uncanny resemblance with Sonakshi Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha shares an uncanny resemblance with Reena Roy. The Nagin actress talked about the same for the first time in an interview in January 2023. Speaking to Firstpost, Roy said, "Wahi na, yeh zindagi ke ittefaq hote hain (these are the coincidence in life). Jeetuji’s (Jeetendra) mother and my mother look like twins sisters."
5. Reena Roy married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and divorced him
In 1983, Reena quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and even shifted to Pakistan. The two of them got divorced in the early 1990s. She returned to India in 1992 and made a comeback to Bollywood in the following year. Roy was seen in nine films, but none of them were successful. Her last release was Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor's debut film Refugee in 2000.
6. Reena Roy with her daughter Sanam Khan
After her divorce, Reena Roy had initially lost custody of her daughter Sanam Khan. After Mohsin remarried, the actress regained her daughter's custody and now lives with her in Mumbai. She also runs an acting school with her sister Barkha Roy, and has extensively campaigned for Indian National Congress multiple times.