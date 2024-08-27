trendingPhotosDetail

English

3104431

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

Kannada film actress and producer Radhika Kumaraswamy, 18 years ago, married JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and caused a stir not only in the film industry but also in the world of politics.

Many actors and actresses do great work in the film industry but are often known only for their personal life. Today, we will tell you about Kannada film actress and producer Radhika Kumaraswamy who, 18 years ago, married JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and caused a stir not only in the film industry but also the world of politics.

1. Radhika Kumaraswamy's love story with HD Kumaraswamy

1/8 Radhika Kumaraswamy had a successful career in films but she prioritised love over her career. She fell in love and got married to JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy's personal life, which created an uproar

2. Radhika Kumaraswamy debut film

2/8 Radhika Kumaraswamy made her debut in films in 2002 with the Kannada film 'Neela Megha Shama'. She then made her debut as an adult with 'Ninagagi', opposite Vijay Raghavendra, followed by 'Tavarige Baa Tangi', starring Shivrajkumar

3. Radhika Kumaraswamy chose love over career

3/8 Both of Radhika Kumaraswamy's debut films were super hit and gave wings to her career. However, the actress chose to follow her heart instead

4. Radhika Kumaraswamy turned producer with Yash's 'Lucky'

4/8 Radhika Kumaraswamy worked in 30 films before she turned producer. Her first film as a producer was 'Lucky' (2012) starring Yash

5. Radhika Kumaraswamy's secret marriage to former CM

5/8 Despite having a successful career, Radhika was always in the news for her personal life, thanks to her secret marriage to HD Kumaraswamy

6. Radhika Kumaraswamy's daughter

6/8 In a 2010 interview, Radhika revealed that she was married to the former CM since 2006 and that they also have a daughter named Shamika

7. Radhika Kumaraswamy became former CM's second wife against family's wishes

7/8 Radhika went against her family's wishes to marry HD Kumaraswamy. When the couple tied the knot, HD Kumaraswamy was 47. Radhika was 27 years younger than him. She became his second wife

8. Radhika Kumaraswamy net worth