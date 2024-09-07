Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who never got lead roles but still became a superstar
Many actresses come to Bollywood with the dream of becoming top heroines, however, some get restricted to side roles and later leave the industry soon. However, this actress became a superstar despite never being a lead heroine. She starred in over 500 films. She is none other than Aruna Irani.
1. Who is Aruna Irani?
Aruna Irani is an Indian actress, who has acted in over 500 films throughout Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema, playing mostly supporting and character roles. Despite not getting lead roles, she became a superstar.
2. Aruna Irani Bollywood journey
Aruna Irani started her Bollywood journey as a child artiste in Gunga Jumna playing Azra's childhood character. She then acted in the film Anpadh as Mala Sinha's childhood character, She did several supporting roles as a child actor
3. Aruna Irani rise to stardom
As she grew up Aruna Irani worked in some films as lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra, but she got fame only after playing villainous roles and soon she was forced to do side roles in the film. However, despite this, she became a superstar. Some of her hits and blockbusters include Beta, Kartavya, Suhaag, Sargam, and more.
4. Aruna Irani ruined career
Aruna Irani was at the peak of her career when she was rumoured to be having an affair with a married star (Mehmood). The rumours not only spoiled her relationship with the star but also affected her career negatively. Years later, Aruna Irani denied the rumors and called the actor her mentor, and said that they were just 'good friends'.
5. Aruna Irani television career
After leaving films in 2002, Aruna Irani shifted her focus to television and starred in several shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Naaginn, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Bhagyalakshmi, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai and more. She did make a comeback to films in 2014 but failed to make a mark again. She was last seen in the movie Ghudchadi.
6. Aruna Irani married secretly
Aruna Irani married director Kuku Kohli secretly and became his second wife. Talking about her secret marriage, the actress said, "I didn't tell anyone about our marriage because he was a married man. I don't know where this stupid news came from that I was not aware of his first marriage. His wife would come on the sets along with the kids. I knew about it. It was a tough decision to make. Somehow we got married. It was not a right decision for us to not have kids. But he fought the world to marry me."