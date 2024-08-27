Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3104465
HomePhotos

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Today, we will tell you about an actress who became a superstar right after her debut film was released. She went on to work with many superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, among others.

  • Riddhima Kanetkar
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 27, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Everyone has a different path to success. Today, we will tell you about an actress who became a superstar right after her debut film was released. She went on to work with many superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, among others. However, her success did not last for long and ruined her career, thanks to one mistake. We are talking about none other than Mamta Kulkarni. 

 

1. Mamta Kulkarni's Bollywood debut

Mamta Kulkarni's Bollywood debut
1/8

Mamta Kulkarni made her debut in Bollywood with the 1992 film 'Tirangaa' opposite Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar. She was famous in the 90s for playing the leading actor's love interest

2. Mamta Kulkarni's superhit films

Mamta Kulkarni's superhit films
2/8

Mamta Kulkarni is known for films such as 'Aashiq Awara' (1993), 'Waqt Hamara Hai' (1993), 'Krantiveer' (1994), 'Karan Arjun' (1995), 'Sabse Bada Khiladi' (1995), 'Andolan' (1995), 'Baazi' (1996), 'China Gate' (1998), and 'Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller' (2001)

3. When Mamta Kulkarni became a suspect in a drug case

When Mamta Kulkarni became a suspect in a drug case
3/8

Mamta Kulkarni was on the path to becoming a superstar, however, her career was ruined after she was allegedly accused of as one of the suspects in a drug case. 

4. Mamta Kulkarni's marriage to Vicky Goswami

Mamta Kulkarni's marriage to Vicky Goswami
4/8

Mamta Kulkarni reportedly married the Ahmedabad-born international drug lord Vicky Goswami in 2013. In 2016, she was named as a co-accused in a Rs 2000-crore international drug racket. 

5. Mamta Kulkarni's career was ruined

Mamta Kulkarni's career was ruined
5/8

Mamta Kulkarni has always denied any charges against her, however, this news impacted her career negatively. 

6. Mamta Kulkarni's scuffle with Rajkumar Santoshi

Mamta Kulkarni's scuffle with Rajkumar Santoshi
6/8

Mamta Kulkarni also had a squabble with Rajkumar Santoshi after the release of 'China Gate' which led to a further deterioration in her career

7. Mamta Kulkarni became a yogini

Mamta Kulkarni became a yogini
7/8

Looking at the negatives surrounding her, Mamta Kulkarni soon quit acting and chose to lead her life as a yogini

8. Where is Mamta Kulkarni now?

Where is Mamta Kulkarni now?
8/8

Mamta Kulkarni now reportedly lives in Kenya, away from the world of glitz and glamour

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...
This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..
What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know
Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..
This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews