Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Everyone has a different path to success. Today, we will tell you about an actress who became a superstar right after her debut film was released. She went on to work with many superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, among others. However, her success did not last for long and ruined her career, thanks to one mistake. We are talking about none other than Mamta Kulkarni.
1. Mamta Kulkarni's Bollywood debut
Mamta Kulkarni made her debut in Bollywood with the 1992 film 'Tirangaa' opposite Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar. She was famous in the 90s for playing the leading actor's love interest
2. Mamta Kulkarni's superhit films
Mamta Kulkarni is known for films such as 'Aashiq Awara' (1993), 'Waqt Hamara Hai' (1993), 'Krantiveer' (1994), 'Karan Arjun' (1995), 'Sabse Bada Khiladi' (1995), 'Andolan' (1995), 'Baazi' (1996), 'China Gate' (1998), and 'Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller' (2001)
3. When Mamta Kulkarni became a suspect in a drug case
Mamta Kulkarni was on the path to becoming a superstar, however, her career was ruined after she was allegedly accused of as one of the suspects in a drug case.
4. Mamta Kulkarni's marriage to Vicky Goswami
Mamta Kulkarni reportedly married the Ahmedabad-born international drug lord Vicky Goswami in 2013. In 2016, she was named as a co-accused in a Rs 2000-crore international drug racket.
5. Mamta Kulkarni's career was ruined
Mamta Kulkarni has always denied any charges against her, however, this news impacted her career negatively.
6. Mamta Kulkarni's scuffle with Rajkumar Santoshi
Mamta Kulkarni also had a squabble with Rajkumar Santoshi after the release of 'China Gate' which led to a further deterioration in her career
7. Mamta Kulkarni became a yogini
Looking at the negatives surrounding her, Mamta Kulkarni soon quit acting and chose to lead her life as a yogini
8. Where is Mamta Kulkarni now?
Mamta Kulkarni now reportedly lives in Kenya, away from the world of glitz and glamour