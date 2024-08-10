Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. Here's a look at her journey in the Hindi film industry.
Born to Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor became a superstar after starring in multilps hits in the 90s. The actress quit acting at the peak of her career after her marriage with the industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The two of them separated after 13 years of their marital life and she is now single at 50.
1. Karisma Kapoor childhood and debut film
Karisma Kapoor was born in the great Kapoor family to the actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor on June 25, 1974. She is the elder sister of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karisma made her acting debut at the age of 16 in the 1991 romantic drama Prem Qaidi opposite Harish Kumar, who was also just 15 at that time.
2. Karisma Kapoor gave hits with superstars
Karisma Kapoor played the leading lady in several successful films in the 1990s. These included Jigar, Anari, Raja Hindustani, Raja Babu, Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others. Her pairing and chemistry with Govinda was highly appreciated and loved by the audiences.
3. Karisma Kapoor National Award
Karisma Kapoor won her only National Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for playing the second female lead in Yash Chopra's romantic drama Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Karisma also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same film. She even won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Raja Hindustani and Fiza, and Best Actress (Critics) for Zubeidaa.
4. Karisma Kapoor marriage and divorce
Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with industrialist Sunjay Kapur in a high-profile wedding at the actress's ancestral home Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai in 2003. The two eventually divorced in 2016 and continue to co-parent their children, a 19-year-old daughter named Samaira Kapoor and a 14-year-old son named Kiaan Raj Kapoor. She is now single at 50.
5. Karisma Kapoor Bollywood comeback
Karisma Kapoor quit films at the peak of her career after her marriage. She made her comeback in the 2012 supernatural thriller film Dangerous Ishhq, which flopped at the box office. Karisma impressed the audiences in the 2024 mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.
6. Karisma Kapoor TV career
Karisma Kapoor made her television debut in the Sahara One serial Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny, which ran for 260 episodes from 2003 to 2004. The actress has been seen as a judge in several reality shows. She is currently seen as the judge on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 4 on Sony TV.