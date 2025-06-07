5 . Janhvi Kapoor hits and flops

Since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi has seen just three hits in her career till now. These include her first film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and Devara. Three of her films have flopped - Roohi, Mili, and Ulajh. While Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry, and Bawaal have released directly on OTT.