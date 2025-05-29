4 . Helen never wanted Salim Khan to separate from his family

In an interview with Arbaaz Khan on his YouTube chat show The Invincibles, Helen said, "The fact that Salim was a married man did disturb me and I did felt guilty in the beginning. It must have been tough for your mom, she must have gone through a lot at that time. I never ever wanted a separation for Salim from the family. I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you."