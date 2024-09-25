Search icon
Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who left the industry despite becoming an overnight star with just one film.

  Riya Sharma
  Sep 25, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

The 1988 horror-flick, Veerana, was a milestone in the horror genre and it transformed its lead actress into an overnight star. However, the actress left the industry soon after it released and went underground after the underworld don tried to get involved with her romantically. If you haven't been able to guess the name yet, she is Jasmin Dhunna.

1. Who is Jasmine Dhunna

Jasmin Dhunna is a former Bollywood actress who left the film industry after doing only 3 films. The actress became a star after her last film, however, after that the actress vanished from the industry. 

2. Jasmin Dhunna career in Bollywood

Jasmin Dhunna started her career when she was just 13 years old. The actress made her debut opposite Vinod Khanna in the 1979 film Sarkari Mehmaan. Over the next eight years, she worked in only one more film, Divorce. 

3. Jasmin Dhunna's became star with Veerana

The actress then starred in the 1988 horror-flick Veerana helmed by the Ramsay Brothers. The film became a huge box office success and made Jasmine a star overnight because of her bold and sensuous avatar.  The film was successful but it was still panned and Jasmin was criticised as monotonous in both the horror scenes and the bold ones. 

4. Jasmin Dhunna harassed by Dawood Ibrahim

According to the reports, soon after the film was released and Jasmin became a star, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim got obsessed with Jasmin and began harassing her to become romantically involved with him. If reports are to be believed, the actress was also stalked by the don's men.

5. Where is Jasmin Dhunna now?

Soon after being harassed by Dawood Ibrahim, Jasmin went underground and left the industry forever despite becoming a huge star with Veerana. She vanished from the industry in such a way that there is still no record of what she did after 1988 and where she is now. Some reports in the 90s claimed that she married and settled in the US. 

