Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

In 1996, Barkha made her Bollywood debut in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, which starred Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Rekha in the leading roles. The action film became a blockbuster and the audiences and critics even praised Barkha for her sincere performance. But, the actress remained selective and it took her seven more years to earn her next notable role in Bhoot.