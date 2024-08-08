Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3101009
HomePhotos

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This actress was called the 'bombshell' of 2000, and now she's living life queen size at Los Angeles.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 08, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

In 2000, Mallika Sherawat gained immense recognition with her performance in Murder, Khwahish, and even in the Chinese film The Myth. However, she has now moved out of India, and living in Los Angeles. Mallika dropped videos of her house on her social media. 

1. Mallika Sherawat moved to Los Angeles

Mallika Sherawat moved to Los Angeles
1/5

After working in films for 22 years, Mallika Sherawat moved to Los Angeles. The Murder actress dropped several videos of her plush home from Los Angeles. In the latest social media post, Mallika shared the reel, with the caption, "Feels great to be back home, Los Angeles I have missed you."

2. Mallika Sherawat's mansion at picturesque location

Mallika Sherawat's mansion at picturesque location
2/5

In another video, Mallika shared a view from her serene LA mansion, which boasts a swimming pool and lots of greenery.

3. Mallika Sherawat enjoying the blue at indoor pool

Mallika Sherawat enjoying the blue at indoor pool
3/5

Mallika Sherawat's house features an indoor swimming pool and a huge lawn surrounded by tall trees. She often shared glimpses of her beautiful outdoor spaces on her Instagram.

4. The royal decor of Mallika Sherawat's LA mansion

The royal decor of Mallika Sherawat's LA mansion
4/5

Mallika Sherawat's spacious house is designed to bring in maximum air, light and greenery with large French doors and vintage furniture.

5. Mallika Sherawat's last movie

Mallika Sherawat's last movie
5/5

On the work front, Mallika Sherwat was last seen in the Tamil horror mystery Pambattam. 

Read: Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...
This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film
Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...
UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams
This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews