Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This actress was called the 'bombshell' of 2000, and now she's living life queen size at Los Angeles.
In 2000, Mallika Sherawat gained immense recognition with her performance in Murder, Khwahish, and even in the Chinese film The Myth. However, she has now moved out of India, and living in Los Angeles. Mallika dropped videos of her house on her social media.
1. Mallika Sherawat moved to Los Angeles
After working in films for 22 years, Mallika Sherawat moved to Los Angeles. The Murder actress dropped several videos of her plush home from Los Angeles. In the latest social media post, Mallika shared the reel, with the caption, "Feels great to be back home, Los Angeles I have missed you."
2. Mallika Sherawat's mansion at picturesque location
In another video, Mallika shared a view from her serene LA mansion, which boasts a swimming pool and lots of greenery.
3. Mallika Sherawat enjoying the blue at indoor pool
Mallika Sherawat's house features an indoor swimming pool and a huge lawn surrounded by tall trees. She often shared glimpses of her beautiful outdoor spaces on her Instagram.
4. The royal decor of Mallika Sherawat's LA mansion
Mallika Sherawat's spacious house is designed to bring in maximum air, light and greenery with large French doors and vintage furniture.
5. Mallika Sherawat's last movie
On the work front, Mallika Sherwat was last seen in the Tamil horror mystery Pambattam.
Read: Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.