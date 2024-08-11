Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

From 1983 to 1996, Meenakshi Seshadri was one of the top actresses of Bollywood. However, she left the industry at her peak and moved to the US.
Bollywood has seen several actors who became stars with their hard work and persistence. However, there have been instances when superstars quit films at the peak of their careers. Today, we will discuss an artiste who started with a forgettable role, but later became one of the highest-paid actresses. Even a movie director fell in love with her, and when she declined his marriage proposal, he decided to replace her. Yes, we are talking about Meenakshi Seshadri.
1. Meenakshi Seshadri: A model who had forgetable debut in Bollywood
Born as Shashikala Seshadri in a Tamil Brahmin family, Meenakshi debuted with a forgettable role in Painter Babu. Before her acting career, Meenakshi Seshadri won the Eve's Weekly Miss India contest in 1981 at the age of 17.
2. The rise of Meenakshi Seshadri's stardom
After Painter Babu, Meenakshi was seen opposite Jackie Shroff in Hero, and the blockbuster success of this film established Meenakshi as the leading lady in Bollywood. Over the years, Meenakshi was seen in several successful films, with superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah, Sunny Deol's Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, Anil Kapoor's Meri Jung, and many other films
3. Meenakshi Seshadri refused working with Madhuri Dixit
As News18 reported, when Tinu Anand was working on the film 'Shanakht', Meenakshi was offered the second lead and Madhuri was offered the main lead role. But the Damini actress did not like this. Before this, Meenakshi was offered the lead role in almost every film and Madhuri was in the second lead. That is why Meenakshi refused to work in this film. However, later the film was shelved for unknown reasons.
4. When Rajkumar Santoshi wanted to replace Meenakshi Seshadri because...
During the making of Damini, director Rajkumar Santoshi proposed to Meenakshi for marriage, but she rejected him. Then Rajkumar wanted to replace her in the film, but Yash Chopra and Amjad Khan stepped in to resolve the issues. Both decided to put personal conflict aside and focus on the project. As a result, Damini became a career-defining movie for Meenakshi.
5. When Meenakshi Seshadri quit films and went to US
In 1996, after Ghatak's release, Meenakshi went to the US with her husband Harish Mysore (married in 1995). Meenakshi and Harish are parents of two children, and the actress is running her own dance school in Carrollton called Cherish Institute of Dance.
6. Meenakshi Seshadri is making her acting comeback?
After nearly 27 years, Meenakshi is keen on making a comeback. In an interview with ETimes, the actress said it would be interesting to see what kind of roles will be offered to her. In another interview, Meenakshi also said that she would like to break the norm, and do an item song at 60.
