Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

From 1983 to 1996, Meenakshi Seshadri was one of the top actresses of Bollywood. However, she left the industry at her peak and moved to the US.

Bollywood has seen several actors who became stars with their hard work and persistence. However, there have been instances when superstars quit films at the peak of their careers. Today, we will discuss an artiste who started with a forgettable role, but later became one of the highest-paid actresses. Even a movie director fell in love with her, and when she declined his marriage proposal, he decided to replace her. Yes, we are talking about Meenakshi Seshadri.