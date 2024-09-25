trendingPhotosDetail

English

3109623

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

This superstar has given several hits in his career and also led most film franchises in Bollywood.

Hits and flops are a part of an actor's career. However, there are a few actors whose stardom doesn't get affected by a couple of box office disappointments. Today, we will talk about one such star, who has kept himself relevant and bankable for over three decades.

1. Ajay Devgn: The actor with most film franchises

1/5 Ajay Devgn is part of several blockbuster film franchises, seven to be precise. The franchises include the Singham franchise, Golmaal franchise, Drishyam franchise, Dhamaal franchise, Raid franchise, De De Pyaar De franchise and Son of Sardaar franchise.

2. Ajay Devgn was the first Bollywood actor to own private jet

2/5 As per several media reports, Ajay Devgn was one of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet. In 2010, he bought a six-seater Hawker 800.

3. Ajay Devgn's track record in 2024

3/5 Ajay Devgn started the year 2024 with a bang. He led the horror-thriller Shaitaan, which became the highest-grossing horror film of Bollywood. Later, he was seen in the sports biopic Maidaan. Though Maidaan was critically acclaimed, it failed commercially. Ajay was later seen in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, which also failed badly at the box office.

4. Ajay Devgn is expected to roar back with...

4/5 Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in Singham Again. The third instalment of the Singham franchise will be releasing on Diwali, and it is expected to become next big blockbuster. Next year, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Raid 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.