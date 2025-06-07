3 . When Master Raju failed as adult actor

After Raju grew up, he was interested in playing villain roles, but he was only getting offers of positive supporting roles, the hero's best friend. Raju did a few notable works as an adult as well. This includes Baaghi, Anari, Balwaan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Diljale. However, he failed to become a popular actor.