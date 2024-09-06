Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

This actor has been part of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters, and he has gained popularity in regional cinema as well. Sadly, he lost his father six months before his birth.
It is said that true talent always gets recognised, and one can always find stardom if you are ready to strive for it. Today, we will discuss an actor who has seen hardships from early days. He did different odd jobs and went on to become one of the most loveable actors of Bollywood.
1. Boman Irani
Born in a middle-class Parsi family, Boman lost his father six months before his birth. During a Josh Talks, Boman revealed that he has fought dyslexia. On Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Boman revealed that he also used to lisp, and was ridiculed for the same in his school. Boman was low on confidence. As per Humans of Bombay, Boman started singing to better his speech. Once his mom came to watch his performance at school. At the end of it, she recorded the applause he received. Boman gained his confidence by hearing the applause multiple times.
2. Boman Irani worked as a waiter
Boman's mother shouldered the responsibility of the family, managing their farsan and namkeen shop at Grant Road. Boman decided to contribute to the family after finishing college. Seeking a job at a Taj hotel, he expressed his interest in working at the rooftop restaurant to the manager.
3. Boman Irani worked as photographer and then look after his shop for 14 years
While working at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Boman Irani sold photos of school cricket and football matches for 20 to 30 rupees. When Boman's mother had an accident, he left his job to take care of the family's Farsan shop. Over the next 14 years, he managed the business, got married, and had children.
4. How Boman Irani enterted films
A turning point came when a friend suggested he audition for an advertisement, and Boman, getting selected, went on to feature in over 180 ads. This led to an opportunity to star in a low-budget short film, where a clip caught the attention of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Vidhu offered him Munna Bhai MBBS with a paycheck of Rs 2 lakhs. Before Munna Bhai, Boman was seen in Let's Talk and Everybody Says I'm Fine!
5. Boman Irani's filmography
Boman Irani's illustrious filmography includes several blockbuster titles, No Entry, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Don, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Housefull franchise, Jolly LLB, and Uunchai. He was last seen in Dunki. As per the media reports, Boman's net worth is approximately between $12-$15 million.
