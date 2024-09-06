Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

1/5

Born in a middle-class Parsi family, Boman lost his father six months before his birth. During a Josh Talks, Boman revealed that he has fought dyslexia. On Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Boman revealed that he also used to lisp, and was ridiculed for the same in his school. Boman was low on confidence. As per Humans of Bombay, Boman started singing to better his speech. Once his mom came to watch his performance at school. At the end of it, she recorded the applause he received. Boman gained his confidence by hearing the applause multiple times.