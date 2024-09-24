trendingPhotosDetail

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

This actor ran away from his home with only Rs 500. However, he failed in Bollywood. and went on to become a superstar in Bhojpuri cinema.

The path to success has never been an easy road. Today we will discuss an actor who was called Mithun Chakraborty's duplicate, and he tried his luck in Bollywood but failed. Later he became a superstar in Bhojpuri cinema.

1. Ravi Kishan used to steal coins from temple

1/6 Ravi Kishan Shukla is an actor, politician, film producer and television personality. While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Ravi revealed that he used to steal coins from the Hanuman temple. Ravi's father used to own a milk dairy, and he used to steal money from there also.

2. Ravi Kishan ran away from home to save himself from father

2/6 In the same interview, Ravi revealed that his father used to beat him a lot, and one day, his papa was very furious with him. Ravi's mother saved him from his father's wrath, gave him Rs 500 and told him to run away to Mumbai.

3. Ravi Kishan was called 'gareebon ka Mithun Chakraborty'

3/6 When Ravi started in Bollywood, he was called Mithun Chakraborty's duplicate, gareebon ka Mithun Chakraborty. Despite doing multiple films in Hindi, he failed to make a mark in Bollywood. His role in Salman Khan's Tere Naam was appreciated by the masses.

4. Ravi Kishan worked for free

4/6 Ravi revealed that he has worked in movies for free, and he would ask producers to give him money for his bike's petrol.

5. Ravi Kishan became superstar in Bhojpuri cinema

5/6 Ravi Kishan failed in Bollywood, but he found success in Bhojpuri cinema. Ravi became a superstar in Bhojpuri films, and gave several hits.