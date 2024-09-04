Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

2/6

Recently, in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh recalled his early struggle and said while working in Kolkata, he used to share a room with 8 people. He further said, "Hum joh apna college se padhai karke nikle toh naukri dhundne nikle, toh hum Kolkata gaye. Waha par bhi sir hum jaha reh rahe thei na, 8 log ek kamre mei thei. Bahut maza aata tha. Thei humlog 8, palang tha do. Zameen par sona padta tha. Aapas mei khus rehte thei. Aapas mei jhagda hota tha aaj edhar soenge, kaun palang pe soega, bistar par rahega (When I passed out from college, I went out to look for a job. I went to Kolkata. Even there, the place I lived, there were 8 people in one room. It was a lot of fun. There were 8 of us, there were two beds. We had to sleep on the ground. We were happy being together. There used to be a wall around us. Today we will sleep outside. Who will sleep on the bed, who will stay on the bed)."