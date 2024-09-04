Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

This actor has been active in films for five decades, and at the age of 81, he delivered his first Rs 1000 crore blockbuster.
Every artiste has a journey of its own. Today we will discuss a megastar who has been active in Bollywood for five decades, and at the age of 81, he delivered his first Rs 1000 crore blockbuster.
1. Amitabh Bachchan
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been active in Bollywood since 1969, and before that, he had seen many ups and downs in his life.
2. Amitabh Bachchan used to share a room with 8 people
Recently, in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh recalled his early struggle and said while working in Kolkata, he used to share a room with 8 people. He further said, "Hum joh apna college se padhai karke nikle toh naukri dhundne nikle, toh hum Kolkata gaye. Waha par bhi sir hum jaha reh rahe thei na, 8 log ek kamre mei thei. Bahut maza aata tha. Thei humlog 8, palang tha do. Zameen par sona padta tha. Aapas mei khus rehte thei. Aapas mei jhagda hota tha aaj edhar soenge, kaun palang pe soega, bistar par rahega (When I passed out from college, I went out to look for a job. I went to Kolkata. Even there, the place I lived, there were 8 people in one room. It was a lot of fun. There were 8 of us, there were two beds. We had to sleep on the ground. We were happy being together. There used to be a wall around us. Today we will sleep outside. Who will sleep on the bed, who will stay on the bed)."
3. Amitabh Bachchan's first salary was...
In the same episode, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that in Kolkata he used to earn Rs 400 as his first salary.
4. Amitabh Bachchan: 4th richest Bollywood star
As per the recently released 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is Rs 1,600 crore. He is trailed by Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 7,300 crore), Juhi Chawla and family (Rs 4,600 crore), and Hrithik Roshan (Rs 2,000 crore).
5. Amitabh Bachchan's first Rs 1000 crore blockbuster
At the age of 81, Amitabh Bachchan delivered his first Rs 1000 crore hit with Kalki 2898 AD. In Nag Ashwin's directorial, Amitabh played the immortal Ashwatthama, and it also starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the key roles. Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 1041 crore worldwide.
6. Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. TJ Gnanavel's directorial will be released in cinemas on October 10, 2024.
