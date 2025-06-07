3 . When Abhay lived as a transgender on streets

In 2022, Abhay signed on to play a transgender character in the film Safed. To prepare for the role, Abhay left for Varanasi and lived there for several weeks as a transgender person. While speaking to Bhaskar, Abhay revealed that he was once accosted by a group of boys at night who wanted to assault him. He had to reveal his real identity to escape. Safed premiered on ZEE5.