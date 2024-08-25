Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Before becoming one of the most loved characters in India's longest-running sitcom, this actor struggled for work for eight years.
The TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no introduction. For the past 16 years, this show has entertained the masses. Almost every character in the show has gained immense fan following, including the shopkeeper Abdul. Actor Sharad Sankla has become a household name with his character Abdul. However, before the show, the actor has seen several ups and downs.
1. Sharad Sankla
In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sharad Sankla plays a shopkeeper Abdul, whose shop is a hangout joint for Gokuldham Society's men. Before TMKOC, Sharad had another identity, that kept him survived in the tough days.
2. Sharad Sankla aka Bollywood's Charlie Chaplin
Sharad started his film career with the 1983 film Durdesh. In the 90s, he gained a following by mimicking mannerisms and his interpretation of acclaimed comedian Charlie Chaplin. He was called Charlie in the 1990s and is credited as Charlie in films including Khiladi and Baazigar.
3. Sharad Sankla's first acting fees was...
As per the media reports, for his first on-screen appearance, Sharad only got Rs 50. He has played Charlie Chaplin 29 times and starred in over 30 films.
4. Sharad Sankla was unemployed for years
Despite starring in multiple films, there was a phase in his career, when he struggled for roles. In an interview, he revealed that he used to approach several makers with his portfolio, but was not getting work. The actor even worked as an assistant director and assistant choreographer in his low phase.
5. How Sharad Sankla got Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC's producer Asit Modi is a good friend of Sharad, and the former reportedly approached the latter with a small role in his series. Sharad wasn't keen to do this role, but he experimented, and since then Abdul has become the masses' favourite and has his own fanbase.
6. Sharad Sankla's life after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
As per the media reports, Sharad charges Rs 35,000-45,000 per episode. Reportedly, Sharad also owns two restaurants in Mumbai, Parle Point in Juhu and Charlie Kebab in Andheri.
