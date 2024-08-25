Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

5/7

Stree 2 clashed at the box office with Vedaa, in which Abhishek Banerjee was seen as the main antagonist Jitendra Pratap Singh. Directed by Nikkhil Advni and also featuring John Abraham and Sharvari, Vedaa has been blown away by Stree 2's tsunami at the box office. Reflecting on the same, Abhishek told the same portal, "As an actor, it’s a bittersweet experience. Nikkhil Advani has directed a beautiful film. I saw 60 per cent occupancy for Vedaa in metro cities. I don’t know about the rest. I saw people clapping during the climax. The problem is that Stree is a juggernaut. Since it is also a sequel, the audience is already in sync with the characters. Nobody imagined Stree to be such a big monster. I knew it would be a monster but not that it would become Godzilla."