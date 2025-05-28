2 . Diljit Dosanjh popular films and songs

From Udta Punjab and Jatt & Juliet to Punjab 1984 and Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh has impressed the audiences with his honest, sincere acting performances over the years. He has also made the world groove to his chartbuster songs such as Lover, Do You Know, Born To Shine, 5 Taara, Proper Patola, and others.