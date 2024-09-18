trendingPhotosDetail

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Here's everything you need to know about Rahul Roy, who became a bigger star than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan after his blockbuster debut Aashiqui.

Rahul Roy became a superstar with his blockbuster debut film Aashiqui in 1990. His looks and charm captivated the entire nation and he became a much bigger name than Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, when he was just 24. But, after making several bad choices, Rahul lost his stardom in just a few years. He never gave another major hit, and even lost all his money. Read on to know the current whereabouts of the Aashiqui star now.

1. Rahul Roy made his acting debut with the blockbuster Aashiqui

1/6 Rahul Roy made his acting debut with the musical romantic drama Aashiqui in which he was paired with another debutant Anu Aggarwal. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial became a blockbuster success and its soundtrack, with songs such as Dheere Dheere, Nazar Ke Saamne, Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye, and Jaane Jigar Jaaneman, became the highest-selling album in the history of the Indian music industry.

2. Rahul Roy became a bigger star than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

2/6 Reflecting back on his stardom, Rahul Roy told Bollywood Hungama in an interview last year, "After Aashiqui’s release, Mahesh and Mukesh (Bhatt) accompanied me to Metro Cinema. Outside, people cheered for me. I didn’t have bodyguards then. Inside the theatre, people threw coins when my character was introduced with the song Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise." The debutant actor became a bigger star than the three Khans when he was just 24.

3. Rahul Roy signed 47 films in 11 days, but never gave another hit

3/6 Rahul Roy shared in the same interview that he signed a total of 47 films in 11 days after the blockbuster success of his debut film. "For six months, I didn’t get anything. But then in 11 days, I signed 47 films", the actor said. He went on to play the leading roles in Ghazab Tamasha, Sapne Sajan Ke, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Game, Gumrah, Majhdaar, Naseeb, and Achanak, but none of them could match the phenomenal success of Aashiqui.

4. Rahul Roy won the first seaon of Bigg Boss

4/6 After several flops in the 1990s, Rahul Roy lost his stardom. He made headlines in 2006 again when he participated in the first season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Hosted by Arshad Wari and aired on Sony Entertainment Television, the show ran for 86 days from November 2006 to January 2007. Rahul famously remained a silent spectator throughout the show and ended up winning the trophy in the Grand Finale.

5. Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020

5/6 In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a heart attack and underwent angiography of the brain and heart. His treatment lasted for several weeks. In his interview, Rahul thanked Salman Khan as he shared that his finances got over during his medical treatment, but Salman came to his rescue and cleared the pending bills, without ever speaking about the same in front of the media.

6. Rahul Roy's recent releases