Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Here's all you need to know about the actor who left films after back-to-back flops.
This actor who Shah Rukh Khan appreciated after his career's biggest and only blockbuster, couldn't maintain his stardom and left films after a series of flops. However, he did make a comeback and now also runs multiple companies taking his net worth to a whopping Rs 82 crore. The actor we are talking about is Dino Morea.
1. Who is Dino Morea?
Dino Morea is a fashion model turned actor who has also appeared in several Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu films. The actor went on to establish himself as a successful CEO after his back to back commercial failures.
2. Dino Morea overnight star
Though his first release Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi was a huge failure at the box office, his second film with Bipasha Basu, Raaz turned out to be a blockbuster. The film made him a star overnight.
3. Dino Morea's Bollywood journey
However, the actor couldn’t maintain his stardom. According to Box Office India, he went on to give a total of 22 flops despite working with renowned actors like Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Emraan Hashmi. He then decided to take a break from films and made his comeback recently with South films like Agent which also was a huge flop.
4. Dino Morea juice buisness
In 2012, along with MS Dhoni, he launched a merchandising company called Cool Maal. He also opened his own production house, Clockwise Films, in 2013 and later produced Jism 2 under his banner. Then, he co-founded The Fresh Press, a cold-pressed juice brand along with Mithil Lodha and Rahul Jain. Since its inception in 2018, the brand has developed 36 stations and plans to expand the business in different states in India like Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, and more.
5. Dino Morea wants to replace Salman Khan in Bigg Boss as host
Dino Morea once revealed that he has rejected Bigg Boss several times and that he wants to replace Salman Khan as a host in the show. In an interview with Etimes, Dino said, “Bigg Boss is offered to me every year. I don’t have the time to go. If you give me Salman Khan’s job, I will do it. I will be the showrunner of Bigg Boss. And I’d do a fantastic job also. Though Salman is outstanding, I love him.”