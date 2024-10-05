Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

5/5

Dino Morea once revealed that he has rejected Bigg Boss several times and that he wants to replace Salman Khan as a host in the show. In an interview with Etimes, Dino said, “Bigg Boss is offered to me every year. I don’t have the time to go. If you give me Salman Khan’s job, I will do it. I will be the showrunner of Bigg Boss. And I’d do a fantastic job also. Though Salman is outstanding, I love him.”