When he wasn't getting much offers, Nawazuddin Siddiqui even conducted occasional acting workshops and in one of those workshops, his student was Ranveer Singh. Talking to Pinkvilla in 2025, he shared, "I trained Ranveer for a while for his role in Band Baaja Baarat, and in one sense, I had become the ‘workshop guy’. I used to say that whoever wants to be an actor and get launched, I am there for you. Even though he was in the workshop, I don’t believe you actually teach acting; he had his own capabilities. All I did was show him several ways to use that skill, but at the end of the day, the person has to do it themselves."