5 . Lucky Ali wants to get married again and again

While attending an event in Delhi earlier this year, when Lucky was asked about his next wish, he replied, "My dream is to get married again." In an old interview with The Times of India, the 66-year-old singer had said, "Some are suited for one marriage. I don’t think I am suited for one marriage. I move around a lot. I am a free spirit. I get lonely. I cannot cheat. What happens when you are faced with temptations? It’s better to marry. Be honest to your wife and love your wives."