Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Here's all you need to know about the actor who once cleaned floors, later became a superstar.
This actor, who quit studying for films, was beaten up by the director, and used to clean floors, has now become a superstar. The actor we are talking about had to go through these struggles despite coming from a family of superstars and now he competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor.
1. Who is Ranbir Kapoor?
Ranbir Kapoor is the son of superstars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and comes from a family of superstars. He is the cousin of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor and has established himself in the list of the top stars in the country.
2. Ranbir Kapoor cleaned floors
Ranbir started his journey in Bollywood as an AD and worked under Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film Black. Recalling his experience, the actor said in an interview, "I was getting beaten up, abused, doing everything from cleaning the floor to fixing the lights from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m., but I was learning every day."
3. Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood journey
Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, however, the film failed at the box office. He then went on to give several hits and blockbusters like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kaahani, Rajneeti, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi! and Sanju which established him as one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood.
4. Ranbir Kapoor competes with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman
In 2023, Ranbir Kapoor surprised everyone with his film Animal. Despite facing criticism, the film went on to collect over Rs 900 crore at the box office, thus breaking records of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan's films. He reportedly charges Rs 70 crore per film and gives tough competition to Khans as well as other stars like Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar.
5. Ranbir Kapoor married to Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of friends and family on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their baby girl Raha in 2023 who never fails to grab attention for her cute looks.
6. Ranbir Kapoor net worth and upcoming films
Ranbir Kapoor reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 345 crore. The actor is currently preparing for his upcoming movie Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and will see the superstar as Lord Rama. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park in the pipeline.