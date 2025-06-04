3 . Ashish Vidyarthi second marriage at 57

3

Ashish Vidyarthi had his second marriage with Rupali Barua in 2023, when he was 57 years old and she was 50. Rupali is an entreprenuer who owns a clothing company in Kolkata. When people trolled him for marrying at 57, Ashish replied, "Age doesn't matter. Each one of us can be happy. Let's keep moving with respect."