HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Here's everything you need to know about Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend and captain of the Moroccan national football team. He was previously married to the Spanish actress Hiba Abouk from 2020 to 2023 and has two sons with her.

Aman Wadhwa | Jan 12, 2026, 07:14 PM IST

1.Nora Fatehi supports Achraf Hakimi

Nora Fatehi supports Achraf Hakimi
1

Nora Fatehi, who is herself from Moroccan descent, was seen cheering for the Morocco national football team, captained by Achraf Hakimi, in their quarterfinal match against Cameroon in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram after Morroco's victory last weekend, she wrote, "Dima Meghreb! What an INSANE GAME! Semi finals here we come."

2.Nora Fatehi and Achraf Hakimi rumoured relationship

Nora Fatehi and Achraf Hakimi rumoured relationship
2

On Nora and Achraf's rumoured relationship, an insider told Hindustan Times, "Nora's trip to Morocco for the football game already raised eyebrows, giving fuel to the rumours that she is dating a footballer. And it seems like it's the popular Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. While neither Nora Fatehi nor Achraf Hakimi have commented anything on it, his like on her Insta post has surely hinted at their relationship."

3.Achraf Hakimi football career

Achraf Hakimi football career
3

Born on November 4, 1998, Achraf Hakimi is among the world's top right-backs and plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. He is also the captain of the Moroccan national football team and was one of the key players responsible for taking Moroco to the semi-finals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, when it became the first African nation to achieve this feat. In 2025, Hakimi was named the African Player of the Year.

4.Achraf Hakimi with first wife Hiba Abouk

Achraf Hakimi with first wife Hiba Abouk
4

Achraf Hakimi was previously married to the Spanish actress Hiba Abouk from 2020 to 2023. They have two sons Amin and Naim, born in 2020 and 2022, respectively. They announced their divorce in 2023. Hiba has starred in multiple Spanish films and series such as The Prince, Eva & Nicole, Malek, La Agencia, and others.

TRENDING NOW

5.Nora Fatehi was last seen in Thamma

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Thamma
5

Nora Fatehi was last seen grooving to the item song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer horror comedy Thamma released in 2025. She made her comeback to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after seven years since her item song Kamariya in Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree in 2018.

