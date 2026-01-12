Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

3 . Achraf Hakimi football career

3

Born on November 4, 1998, Achraf Hakimi is among the world's top right-backs and plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. He is also the captain of the Moroccan national football team and was one of the key players responsible for taking Moroco to the semi-finals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, when it became the first African nation to achieve this feat. In 2025, Hakimi was named the African Player of the Year.