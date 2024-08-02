Meet actor whose father wanted him to become IAS officer, started career with Aamir Khan, one show changed life, now...

Apart from Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen playing the villain in John Abraham's Vedaa. Interestingly, both films will be clashing at the box office on August 15.

Read: This 'progressive' TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.