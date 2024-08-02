Meet actor whose father wanted him to become IAS officer, started career with Aamir Khan, one show changed life, now...

This actor made a blink-and-miss appearance in Aamir Khan's blockbuster, and currently, he's winning the hearts with his impeccable comic timing.
We often hear that artistes break boundaries to fulfil their dreams. Today we will discuss an actor, who always wanted to become an actor, but his father dreamt something else for him. With time, this actor carved his way, and today he's among the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry.
1. Meet Abhishek Banerjee: The talented actor
Today, Abhishek Banerjee doesn't need an introduction. The actor has impacted audiences with his performances in films such as Stree, Bhediya, Dream Girl franchise, and web series TVF Pitchers, Pataal Lok, Mirzapur, and Rana Naidu.
2. Abhishek Banerjee's first break on the big screen
Abhishek Banerjee started his film career by making a blink-and-miss appearance in Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti (2006). After this film, Abhishek started working as a casting assistant in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Later he became a casting director and worked for different films, including Knock Out, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Gabbar Is Back, Rock On 2, and Ok Jaanu.
3. Abhishek Banerjee's breakthrough as an actor
After working as a casting director in several films, Abhishek showed his acting chops with Dream Girl, Stree, Bhediya, and Bala. However, his performance as the antagonist Hathoda Tyagi in Pataal Lok made him a star.
4. Abhishek Banerjee's father wanted him to become an IAS officer
Abhishek, who will soon be seen reprising his popular role Jana in Stree 2, revealed "My father always wanted me to pursue a career as an IAS officer. While my heart was always set on acting, this role in 'Stree 2' feels like my father's dream has never left my side."
5. Abhishek Banerjee's upcoming projects
Apart from Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen playing the villain in John Abraham's Vedaa. Interestingly, both films will be clashing at the box office on August 15.
