3 . Anu Aggarwal's accident that put her in coma for 29 days

3

In 1999, Anu met with a serious accident, that left her in coma for 29 days and wiped her entire memory. In an interview with Indian Express in 2024, Anu recalled that she had no memory about her debut film even after her mother made her watch it. "I watched the film when I had my memory loss after the accident. My mother played it for me, but I couldn’t relate with it at all. I couldn’t relate with the girl on screen! My mother kept saying, ‘That’s you!’ I just like a child kept looking at it, but I couldn’t connect. At that time Aashiqui 2 was out, so she then played that for me. But nothing still made sense to me. She told me, 'See this was your film Aashiqui and now they have made Aashiqui 2.' I asked her, 'What is 2?' Because I didn’t know numbers, what was one, two, three. That was my state", she said.