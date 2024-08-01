Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Here's all you need to know about Aamir Khan's heroine who took social media by storm with one song.
This actress, who left her country and fled to India with the dream of becoming a Bollywood actress, has had no hits in the last 7 years. Despite starring with superstars like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, she is still trying to figure her way to the top. She is none other than Elli AvrRam.
1. Who is Elli AvrRam?
Ellie AvrRam, is a Swedish-Greek actress, who had a dream to become a Bollywood actress, and thus she left her home in Stockholm, Sweden to move to India to become an actress. She saved money by working in a jewelry store and moved to Mumbai on a tourist visa to pursue an acting career in Bollywood.
2. Elli AvrRam struggle story
When Elli came to Mumbai, she faced several obstacles including not getting home on rent because of being a foreigner and single. She revealed in an interview that she lived in an apartment with cockroaches and lizards and made them her friends for her survival.
3. Elli AvrRam as model
Elli started her career in Mumbai as a model. She signed up with a modeling agency and soon got a work visa. The agency helped her get auditions. The first considerable project she managed to get was a TV commercial for Eveready Industries India with the leading Indian actor Akshay Kumar.
4. Elli AvrRam in Bigg Boss 7
After making her Bollywood debut alongside Manish Paul in Mickey Virus, Elli AvRam participated in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 7. The show got her recognition and following this, she started get film offers.
5. Elli AvrRam Bollywood journey
Elli AvrRam starred in Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. After this, the actress went on to star in several movies like Jabariya Jodi, Malang, Goodbye, and Ganapath. However, all of them flopped at the box office. Her dance number alongside Aamir Khan, Har Funn Maula, however, gained her much appreciation.
6. Elli AvrRam Hardik Pandya dating rumours
Elli AvrRam reportedly dated star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. She was also seen with the cricketer at his brother Krunal Pandya’s marriage. However, neither of them confirmed the same. After they broke up, Hardik later went on to marry Natasa Stankovic.
7. Elli AvrRam Instagram and work front
Elli AvrRam was last seen in the movie Conjuring Kannappan alongside Sathish and Regina Cassandra, Nassar, Anandaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, and Redin Kingsley. She hasn’t announced any of her projects yet, but is quite active on social media and has a fan following of 8.4 million followers.