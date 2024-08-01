Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Here's all you need to know about Aamir Khan's heroine who took social media by storm with one song.

This actress, who left her country and fled to India with the dream of becoming a Bollywood actress, has had no hits in the last 7 years. Despite starring with superstars like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, she is still trying to figure her way to the top. She is none other than Elli AvrRam.