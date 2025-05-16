4 . When Tabu played lover, wife, and mother to Nandamuri Balakrishna

4

By 2000, Tabu established herself in Bollywood. Yet, she continued working in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. In 2002, Tabu starred opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Chennakesava Reddy. In this film, Tabu played Balaya's wife and mother. Then, in 2008, Tabu played Balaya's girlfriend in Pandurangadu. This makes Tabu play 3 roles with the same actor.