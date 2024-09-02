This actress remained alone despite having 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

4/6

When Sikandar was successful, Meena received offers to work in other films, including Shalimar from Roup Kumar and Humayun from Mehboob Khan. She started getting numerous offers, and her family's financial situation began to improve.

However, Meena was suddenly served a notice from Sohrab Modi, stating that she had signed a contract for three films with him and was therefore not allowed to sign any other films. The notice demanded a penalty of three lakh rupees for breaching the contract. Meena was astonished, as she had only signed a contract for one film, not three.

After negotiating with Sohrab Modi and his wife, Meena managed to reduce the penalty amount to thirty thousand rupees. Eventually, after reaching this settlement, Sohrab Modi released Meena from the contract.