3 . The haunting letter of Nargis to Meena Kumari

3

Among Meena Kumari's admirers was actress Nargis, who shared a close bond with her. At Meena’s funeral, Nargis said something unforgettable: "Meena Kumari, maut mubarak ho."

In the same interview, Nargis later explained why she chose those words. Sharing her heartbreak over Meena’s life, she wrote: "Maut mubarak ho — yeh maine pehle kabhi nahi kaha. Meena, aaj tumhari Baaji tumhein tumhari maut par badhaai deti hai aur kehti hai ke tum phir kabhi iss duniya mein kadam mat rakhna. Yeh jagah tum jaise logon ke liye nahi hai."