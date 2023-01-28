Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds

Actress and fashion designer Masaba Gupta married her Masaba Masaba co-star Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony and announced it on social media. On Friday morning, Masaba dropped the photos from their wedding. Later in the evening, the duo hosted a wedding party for close friends and family members. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)