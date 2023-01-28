Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds

The newlywed duo Masaba and Satyadeep Misra hosted a party to celebrate their happiness with close friends and family members.
Actress and fashion designer Masaba Gupta married her Masaba Masaba co-star Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony and announced it on social media. On Friday morning, Masaba dropped the photos from their wedding. Later in the evening, the duo hosted a wedding party for close friends and family members. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Masaba-Satyadeep Misra
Let's start the gallery with the newlywed Masaba and Satyadeep Misra. The duo hosted an intimate bash in Mumbai on Friday evening.
2. Masaba with father Vivian Richards
Celebrated cricketer and Masaba's father Vivian Richards attended the party, and Masaba stepped out from the bash to welcome her daddy.
3. The newlywed posing with Neena Gupta
Here's Neena Gupta posing with her daughter Masaba, and son-in-law Satyadeep Misra.
4. Masaba and Satyadeep Misra with Vivian Richards
Here's proud papa Vivian Richards posing in smiles with Masaba and Satyadeep Misra.
5. Dia Mirza
Masaba's friend, actress Dia Mirza also attended the bash with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.
6. Sonam Kapoor
We end the gallery with Masaba's best friend Sonam Kapoor. The actress was among the late-arrival in the bash, but her presence was certainly awaited by all.