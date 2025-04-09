2 . When Manoj Kumar sold his bungalow to complete Kranti

2

Kranti was the most expensive film of its time. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 3 crores, and to complete his film, Manoj sold his Juhu, Mumbai bungalow. As per the reports, Manoj wanted to start his own dubbing studio in that bungalow, but when he saw that Kranti was facing financial constraints, he sold his dream house to complete his passion project.