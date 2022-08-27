In pics: Malaika Arora turns heads in white lehenga at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash

Malaika Arora was wearing a sexy white lehenga at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash.
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is a true style icon, she inspires us to look our best. Recently, the actress appeared at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash. She was wearing a gorgeous designer lehenga and posing for the cameras.
Her photos went viral in no time, take a look:
1. Malaika in white lehenga
Malaika opted for a beautiful white lehenga for the pre-wedding bash. She mesmerised everyone when she stepped out of her car.
2. Fashion queen
Malaika Arora is a fashion queen, she inspires us to be more confident in whatever we wear. The actress sure knows how to carry herself with grace and confidence.
3. Matching bag
Malaika Arora was seen carrying a matching bag, she was looking adorable.
4. Epitome of beauty
Malaika Arora is the epitome of beauty who is growing young day by day. She often makes headlines for her sexy curves, flawless skin, and healthy routine.
5. Motivates fans
Malaika Arora is an avid social media user who motivates fans to stay fit and healthy. She generally shares health tips on social media.
6. Personal life
On the personal front, the actress is dating Arjun Kapoor and often talks about his in interviews.