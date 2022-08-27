Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Malaika Arora turns heads in white lehenga at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash

Malaika Arora was wearing a sexy white lehenga at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 27, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is a true style icon, she inspires us to look our best. Recently, the actress appeared at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash. She was wearing a gorgeous designer lehenga and posing for the cameras.

Her  photos went viral in no time, take a look:

1. Malaika in white lehenga

Malaika in white lehenga
1/6

Malaika opted for a beautiful white lehenga for the pre-wedding bash. She mesmerised everyone when she stepped out of her car.

 

2. Fashion queen

Fashion queen
2/6

Malaika Arora is a fashion queen, she inspires us to be more confident in whatever we wear. The actress sure knows how to carry herself with grace and confidence.

3. Matching bag

Matching bag
3/6

Malaika Arora was seen carrying a matching bag, she was looking adorable. 

4. Epitome of beauty

Epitome of beauty
4/6

Malaika Arora is the epitome of beauty who is growing young day by day. She often makes headlines for her sexy curves, flawless skin, and healthy routine. 

5. Motivates fans

Motivates fans
5/6

Malaika Arora is an avid social media user who motivates fans to stay fit and healthy. She generally shares health tips on social media.

6. Personal life

Personal life
6/6

On the personal front, the actress is dating Arjun Kapoor and often talks about his in interviews.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 1033 Executive Assistant posts at upenergy.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.