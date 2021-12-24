Search icon
Malaika Arora stuns in thigh-high slit dress, drops gorgeous photos

Take a peek at Malaika Arora's most recent photos in a stunning outfit.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 24, 2021, 11:10 AM IST

Malaika Arora, who is regarded for being one of the industry's fittest, knows how to wear any clothing with grace, confidence, and flare. She is a fitness fanatic who openly talks about her strenuous exercises on social media. As a result of her hard work, the actress has maintained a toned body, which she proudly flaunts. She just published a few photos wearing a stunning dress on Instagram, all of which show her looking stunning.

1. Malaika Arora's outfit

Malaika Arora's outfit
1/5

In a black gown with a thigh-high split, Malaika Arora turns up the heat.

2. Malaika Arora strikes a pose

Malaika Arora strikes a pose
2/5

In her black dress, Malaika Arora strikes a seductive pose.

3. Malaika Arora's hairdo

Malaika Arora's hairdo
3/5

Malaika Arora wore her hair in waves and kept it open.

4. Malaika Arora's accessories

Malaika Arora's accessories
4/5

Malaika Arora accessorised with emerald-themed jewellery, including a neckpiece, rings, and a bracelet.

5. Malaika Arora's makeup

Malaika Arora's makeup
5/5

Malaika Arora opted for a dewy, immaculate look that makes her look like a total diva.

