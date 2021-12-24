Malaika Arora stuns in thigh-high slit dress, drops gorgeous photos

Malaika Arora, who is regarded for being one of the industry's fittest, knows how to wear any clothing with grace, confidence, and flare. She is a fitness fanatic who openly talks about her strenuous exercises on social media. As a result of her hard work, the actress has maintained a toned body, which she proudly flaunts. She just published a few photos wearing a stunning dress on Instagram, all of which show her looking stunning.