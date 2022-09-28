Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze in pink dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral

Take a look at Malaika Arora's stunning photos here.
The stunning Malaika Arora has made numerous Hindi film appearances. She has shared the stage with a lot of well-known actors. Everybody focused on the actress when she appeared in movies. She's still a fan favourite and has been lighting up the internet lately with her blazing hot pictures.
1. Malaika Arora's outfit
Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a stunning pink satin dress with a thigh-high slit.
2. Malaika Arora's makeup
Malaika Arora donned flawless makeup. She went for pink eyeshadow and nude lips.
3. Malaika Arora's hair
Malaika Arora styled her hair in beachy waves that went well with her look.
4. Malaika Arora's accessories
Malaika Arora can be seen keeping it minimalistic in terms of accessories. She only wore a few rings to complete the look.
5. Malaika Arora's footwear
Along with her dress, Malaika Arora chose to wear a pair of stunning high heels.
6. Malaika Arora's post
As soon as Malaika Arora shared the stunning photos, fans took to the comment section and praised the actress.