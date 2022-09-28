Search icon
Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze in pink dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral

Take a look at Malaika Arora's stunning photos here.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 28, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

The stunning Malaika Arora has made numerous Hindi film appearances. She has shared the stage with a lot of well-known actors. Everybody focused on the actress when she appeared in movies. She's still a fan favourite and has been lighting up the internet lately with her blazing hot pictures.

1. Malaika Arora's outfit

Malaika Arora's outfit
1/6

Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a stunning pink satin dress with a thigh-high slit.

2. Malaika Arora's makeup

Malaika Arora's makeup
2/6

Malaika Arora donned flawless makeup. She went for pink eyeshadow and nude lips.

3. Malaika Arora's hair

Malaika Arora's hair
3/6

Malaika Arora styled her hair in beachy waves that went well with her look.

4. Malaika Arora's accessories

Malaika Arora's accessories
4/6

Malaika Arora can be seen keeping it minimalistic in terms of accessories. She only wore a few rings to complete the look.

5. Malaika Arora's footwear

Malaika Arora's footwear
5/6

Along with her dress, Malaika Arora chose to wear a pair of stunning high heels.

6. Malaika Arora's post

Malaika Arora's post
6/6

As soon as Malaika Arora shared the stunning photos, fans took to the comment section and praised the actress.

