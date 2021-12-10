Malaika Arora's jaw-droppingly hot photos in sexy animal print dress leave fans drooling

Malaika Arora was vacationing in Maldives last week with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The celebrity couple also shared pictures and videos from their relaxed vacay on their social media accounts in which the couple were seen cycling, enjoying a romantic date and working out inside a pool together. After returning from the trip, Malaika took to Instagram and posted pictures from a photoshoot in which the actor-model can be seen wearing an animal print ensemble. Malaika looked bold and sizzling in the pictures.