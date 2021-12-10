Malaika Arora's jaw-droppingly hot photos in sexy animal print dress leave fans drooling

Striking killer poses, Malaika Arora looked absolutely ravishing in an animal print ensemble. The pictures have now gone viral on social media.
Malaika Arora was vacationing in Maldives last week with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The celebrity couple also shared pictures and videos from their relaxed vacay on their social media accounts in which the couple were seen cycling, enjoying a romantic date and working out inside a pool together. After returning from the trip, Malaika took to Instagram and posted pictures from a photoshoot in which the actor-model can be seen wearing an animal print ensemble. Malaika looked bold and sizzling in the pictures.
1. Malaika Arora's outfit
Malaika Arora wore a body-hugging animal print dress for the photoshoot. Malaika looked absolutely ravishing in the pictures. (Image source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
2. Malaika Arora's jewelry
Malaika Arora wore golden earirngs, golden neckpiece and golden rings to match her outfit. Her jewelry looked killer and perfectly complimented her dress. (Image source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
3. Malaika Arora as a Judge
It seems that the photoshoot was done for the fashion reality show MTV Supermodel of the Year as Malaika tagged MTV India in the pictures and added the hashtag #supermodeloftheyear2. Along with Malaika, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar are the judges on the famous show. (Image source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
4. Malaika Arora is the Tigress
Malaika Arora's bold and sizzling avatar was loved by her fans. A fan called her "Tigress" in the comments, other users called her 'sexy, hottie, and stunning'. (Image source: Photographer Nuno Oliveira/Instagram)
5. Malaika Arora is the Dancing Queen
Malaika Arora's most popular dancing numbers include 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha', 'Maahi Ve', 'Kaal Dhamaal', 'Munni Badnaam Hui', and 'Anarkali Disco Chali'. (Image source: Photographer Nuno Oliveira/Instagram)
6. Malaika Arora's Maldives vacation with Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora had shared a reel on her Instagram account on Wednesday 8 December that was a snapshot of her entire romantic Maldives trip with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. (Image source: Photographer Nuno Oliveira/Instagram)