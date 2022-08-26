Search icon
Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy curves in yellow co-ord set, photos go viral

Take a look at Malaika Arora's stunning photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 26, 2022, 08:03 PM IST

The gorgeous Malaika Arora has appeared in numerous Hindi movies. She has acted alongside a number of notable actors. When the actress acted in movies, everyone had their eyes fixed on her. She continues to be a fan favourite and is currently igniting the internet with her scorching hot images.

1. Malaika Arora's outfit

1/6

Malaika Arora can be seen in this photo wearing a co-ord set which is perfect for a workout. She has put on a black jacket over the set too.

2. Malaika Arora's no makeup look

2/6

Malaika Arora is the epitome of beauty, and she is definitely ageing backwards. Even when the actress doesn't wear any makeup, she kills every look she chooses.

3. Malaika Arora's Pilates class

3/6

Many of Malaika's followers must have seen on her Instagram that she practically daily attends a Pilates session and photographers frequently capture her outside the class.

4. Malaika Arora poses for paps

4/6

When photographers spot Malaika Arora outside of class or even otherwise, she makes it a point to pose for them.

5. Malaika Arora's fitness journey

5/6

 We all know Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The actress is well-known for both her acting career and her pursuit of fitness. She frequently inspires individuals to engage in physical activity of any kind, including yoga and Pilates.

6. Malaika Arora's pap photos

6/6

Malaika Arora is a celebrity who is frequently photographed by paparazzi. The actress receives repeated criticism for her appearance and walk, yet she manages to take it all in stride and carry on with her work.

