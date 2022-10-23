Search icon
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos

On Malaika Arora's birthday, lets take a look at her sizzling hot photos.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 23, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

One of the fittest, sexiest, and undeniably hottest actors working today is Malaika Arora. She frequently grabs attention for her daring fashion choices and has millions of fan. Today is the actress's 49th birthday and like everyday, fans are going gaga over her.

1. Malaika Arora's bodycon dress

Malaika Arora's bodycon dress
1/5

Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a stunning lilac colour bodycon dress that looks amazing on her.

2. Malaika Arora in shimmery dress

Malaika Arora in shimmery dress
2/5

Malaika Arora in this photo can be seen wearing a shimmery body-hugging dress.

3. Malaika Arora in co-ord set

Malaika Arora in co-ord set
3/5

Malaika Arora is seen wearing a mustard co-ord set in this candid shot.

4. Malaika Arora in thigh-high slit dress

Malaika Arora in thigh-high slit dress
4/5

Malaika Arora is seen striking a sexy pose wearing a stunning thigh-high slit dress.

5. Malaika Arora in Manish Malhotra's lehenga

Malaika Arora in Manish Malhotra's lehenga
5/5

Malaika Arora is wearing a beautiful lehenga choli designed by her dear friend and designer Manish Malhotra.

