Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor return from romantic Maldives vacation-SEE pics

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor returned to India after having a gala time in the Maldives. They were on a romantic vacation in the island nation. From there, they had been sharing their videos and photos on social media in order to keep their fans updated.
After raising the temperature in the Maldives, Malaika was spotted at Mumbai airport with Arjun Kapoor. See pics:
1. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, cutest Bollywood couple
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood, never fails to give relationships goals to their fans.
2. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor dropped pictures from Maldives
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now, and the photos they post of each other are impossible to miss.
3. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor proved rumours wrong
Earlier, a few media reports suggested that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were heading for a separation. However, their recent vacation proved such rumours wrong.
4. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor have been dating since 2019
Malaika Arora has been dating Arjun Kapoor since her breakup with Arbaaz Khan. In Mumbai, the two lovebirds are frequently seen together.
5. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport
Arjun Kapoor was wearing a black outfit, meanwhile, Malaika Arora opted for a check jacket and short top.
6. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor stayed at Patina Maldives
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were staying at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, according to Arjun's Instagram story.