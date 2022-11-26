Major, Hotel Mumbai, Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Movies, series based on horrific terror attack

2/6

Here's the first major cinematic adaptation of the terror attack. Ram Gopal Varma directed The Attacks of 26/11 (2013) was narrated from the eyes of Police commissioner Rakesh Maria (played by Nana Patekar), and it was based on the book Kasab: The Face of 26/11. Although it has flaws, the film has one of the best performances by Nana Patekar.