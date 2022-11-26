Search icon
Major, Hotel Mumbai, Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Movies, series based on horrific terror attack

As the inhumane terror attacks of Taj Mumbai 26/11 clocked 14 years, we take a look at the cinematic adaptation depicting the incidents.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 26, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

The date 26/11 is a nightmare for Indians, as it takes us back to the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attack. It's been 14 years since the invaders tried to destroy the peace of a city by creating havoc and unrest in the city. Let's take a look at the movies and series based on the terror attack. (Image source: Twitter) 

1. Major

Major
1/6

We start the list with the latest cinematic adaptation based on a braveheart who sacrificed his life for others. Adivi Sesh starrer Major is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom while eradicating terrorists with sheer bravery. 

2. The Attacks of 26/11

The Attacks of 26/11
2/6

Here's the first major cinematic adaptation of the terror attack. Ram Gopal Varma directed The Attacks of 26/11 (2013) was narrated from the eyes of Police commissioner Rakesh Maria (played by Nana Patekar), and it was based on the book Kasab: The Face of 26/11. Although it has flaws, the film has one of the best performances by Nana Patekar. 

3. Phantom

Phantom
3/6

Kabir Khan directed Saif Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom (2015) is based on Hussian Zaidi's book Mumbai Avengers. The film narrated the aftermath of the attack, and how the protagonists avenged the horrific attack by killing the mastermind behind the attack. 

4. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai Diaries 26/11
4/6

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a web series that narrated the plight and heroic acts of medical professionals during the Mumbai terror attack. Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma starrer highlights the bravery of medical warriors. 

5. Hotel Mumbai

Hotel Mumbai
5/6

Hotel Mumbai is the 2019 action-thriller directed by Anthony Maras and stars Anupam Kher and Dev Patel as the staff members of Hotel Taj. This film narrates the fear and distress of the hotel staff. 

6. Stage of Siege: 26/11

Stage of Siege: 26/11
6/6

Vivek Dahiya, Arjan Bajwa starrer series Stage of Siege: 26/11 celebrates the bravery of NSG (National Security Guards) commandos, and it gives an in-dept into the operation of taking down the terrorists. 

